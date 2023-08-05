Why the love I have for May Edochie is very strong – Pete Edochie

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie publicly came out to reveal the reason why the love he have for his Daughter in-law, May Edochie is very strong.

Speaking during a recent interview with media personality, Chude, Pete revealed that May is not just a daughter In-law and that’s she’s way more than that to him. The Legendary Nollywood actor stated that one of the reasons why the love he have for May Edochie is very strong is because, he and her father were very close.

Pete Edochie further stressed that another reason why he love her so much is because of the type of reception he received when they went for her marriage rite at their place and aside that she’s also a wonderful and brilliant lady.

“In his Words”

“Mary is not just a daughter In-law, I don’t want to say I love Mary more than the other wives of sons, but the love I have for Mary is very strong why?, The father and I were very close and when we went for the traditional marriage rites in their place, the kind of reception their people gave me, I will never forget. Mary is a girl I love to the marrow, by the way, she’s a wonderful person. Mary is a very very brilliant girl, you may not know that”, Pete Edochie said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)