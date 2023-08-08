Why is Love Harder to Find and S3x Easier to Get These Days?- Kanayo O Kanayo Asks.

Nollywood veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has taken to social media to question people on why it is currently difficult for people to have genuine affection for others but it is not difficult for them to have physical intimacy with different people. He asked such question on Instagram.

The businessman who spoke about such issue through his official Instagram page, could be seen at his office, as he went ahead to ask;

“Is love harder to find and s*x easier to get these days? Why?”

Here is Kanayo O Kanayo’s post below;

Recall that Kanayo O Kanayo had few hours and, reacted to the revelation of a man that he cannot eat on the same table to go close to him whenever he sees him, because he feels that he might use him for ritual.

According to the man, the Nollywood industry made him to have a misconception of the actor while growing up because of the roles that he was playing in movies.

However, the legendary actor in response to such revelation, urged his followers to advise the man.

