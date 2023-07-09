Why Is It Hard For People To Love Me, BlessingCeo Asks Fans In New Post

Popular relationship Adviser BlessingCeo has revealed to her fans how people finds it very difficult to love her. She told her fans that people who sees her believes that she is very harsh and strict, because of this they find it difficult to find love and attraction in her.

In her posts, she captioned” you are not too hard to love and be loved, you keep choosing the wrong and you also lack identity “.

BlessingCeo further tells her fans that nobody is too hard to love. What matters most is the right choice and identity. She encourages her fans to believe in themselves instead of thinking that they are too hard to love.

