Why I’m angry with Seyi Vibez – Portable

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola known professionally as Portable publicly came out to reveal the reason why he’s angry with his colleague, Seyi Vibez.

Portable while speaking on the “Honest Bunch Podcast” revealed that when he first blew up, Seyi Vibez came to beg him to perform at his concert and he agreed. He revealed that he performed at Seyi’s concert without collecting a dime from him but when he asked Seyi Vibez to return the favour, he ghosted him completely and even stop replying his messages.

The “Zazoo Zeh Crooner” seems really upset by the whole situation and from the look of things, it seems like that’s exactly what happened, although we have not heard Seyi’s side of the story and we are looking forward to hearing from him.

“In his Words”

“When I blew up, Seyi came to beg me to perform at his show, I went to his show, performed and I didn’t collect any money from him, I even spent 500 thousand naira but I never asked him for anything. So when I was doing my own show, I invited him and he refused to come, he didn’t even reply my message”, Portable said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Recall that the “Zazoo Zeh” crooner and Seyi Vibez have been having some issues for quite sometime now and everybody now know the story behind it, we hope that the two singers gets to settle their differences soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)