Why I refused to join the BBNaija All Stars Edition – Nengi

Nengi, the former Big Brother Naija contestant, has finally addressed the speculations surrounding her participation in the All Stars Season of the show. In a recent video she shared, the reality TV star and entrepreneur clarified the rumors about her involvement in the current BBNaija season.

Nengi firmly stated that she is not a part of the All Stars Season, and despite what people were saying, she chose not to be on the show because she had important commitments to handle in Qatar. To dispel the false accusations, she posted a video of herself in Qatar, enjoying her time there and emphasized that she is not partaking in the current BBNaija season.

Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson, a 23-year-old entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria, has a background in modeling and was a Top 5 contestant in MBGN (Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria) pageant. She is passionate about learning new things, exploring new places, and staying true to her authentic self.

Nengi pursued her education in communications at the University of Port Harcourt. As a proud Capricorn, she believes that Capricorns are exceptional at accomplishing tasks and approaches everything with 100% dedication and enthusiasm.

During her time in the BBNaija Season 5 house, Nengi served as the first Head of House, with Wathoni Anyansi as her Deputy. She gained immense popularity and became the first housemate to reach 100,000 followers on Instagram.

vic_trends (

)