Why I refused to join the BBNaija All Stars Edition – Nengi (Video)

Nengi, who was a contestant on Big Brother Naija, has opened up about why she decided not to be a part of the All Stars Season. In a video she recently shared, the reality TV star and entrepreneur addressed the rumors of her involvement in the current BBNaija season.

She shut down the rumors about her being on the show, saying that despite what people were saying, she didn’t want to be part of it because she had stuff to handle in Qatar. She even posted a video of herself just hanging out in Qatar and told everyone to quit falsely accusing her of being on the show.

Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson is a 23-year-old entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She used to be a model and was a Top 5 contestant in MBGN. She’s all about learning new stuff, having a blast, exploring new places, trying out exciting things, and staying true to who she is.

Nengi, or Nengi as she likes to be called, went to the University of Port Harcourt and studied communications. She proudly identifies as a Capricorn and believes that Capricorns are the best when it comes to getting things done. She puts in all her energy and enthusiasm, giving 110%, in whatever task she takes on.

When she entered the BBNaija season 5 house, she became the first Head of House, with Wathoni Anyansi as her Deputy. She was also the first housemate to reach 100,000 followers on Instagram.

