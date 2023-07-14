Why I Didn’t Sign Wizkid And Davido – Don Jazzy

Popular Nigerian singer, producer and record label boss, Don Jazzy has recently revealed the reason why he did not sign singer Wizkid or Davido during their early days in the music industry.

Speaking in a recent Interview with Podcaster Fisayo Fosudo, Don Jazzy talked about how he couldn’t sign Wizkid few years back due to the fact that Banky W got to him first.

We recall that In 2009, Wizkid signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), Banky W’s record label. This stopped Don Jazzy from signing the singer into his co-founded Mo’ Hits record label.

He said it could have been “amazing” if he had signed Wizkid to his label.

“Wizkid, obviously, I could not (sign), because Banky got to him first. That would have been amazing,” he said.

Still in the podcast, Don Jazzy has listed some talented artists he wished he could have signed into his label. He said at some point, he had the opportunity to sign Davido but figured out he will be fine on his own.

In his words, “There are plenty of artistes I wish I could have signed. I like Simi. I did not sign but I wish I did. I like Teni. I had the opportunity for David, obviously. But I kinda figured that he will be fine,”



