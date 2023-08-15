Why I Dated my Husband for Almost 10 Years- Ronke Oshodi Oke Reveals (Video).

Nollywood veteran actress, Ojo Anthony, professionally known as Ronke Oshodi Oke has decided to disclose her reason for hanging out with her partner for close to 10 years since they met. She made such disclosure in an interview.

The movie producer who spoke about such issue during an interview with Chude Jideonwo on withChude, debunked rumours that she did breast enlargement surgery. According to Ronke Oshodi Oke, she went through a weight loss journey and everything in her body had to reduce.

Speaking about how she got the name, Ronke Oshodi Oke, the beautiful actress disclosed that she was just playing around at the national theatre when her friend introduced her to Korede Films, adding that Korede made her a supporting actress in his film and they acted it at Oshodi Oke.

Speaking about her husband, Ronke Oshodi Oke revealed that they dated for almost 10 years before they finally settled down, because he is very stubborn. According to the beautician, they were always having issues and at some point she thought the marriage will not work.

Ronke Oshodi Oke finally revealed that her husband proposed three times but she agreed to be with him after his third proposal

