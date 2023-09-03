Whoever that will stay in your life will stay, I’m happy to have been liberated and forgiven – Sarah Martins

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has taken to her official Instagram page to express her excitement about being delivered and forgiven by the online community. She also emphasized that she respects individuals’ choices and would never force anyone to be a part of her life.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Sarah Martins shared her feelings, acknowledging that she might not be thinking entirely clearly at the moment. However, she emphasized that love still prevails in her life and that she is committed to avoiding any actions that could negatively impact her business, brand, or personal reputation moving forward.

Sarah Martins hinted at a life lesson she had learned but chose not to delve into the details. Instead, she expressed her happiness at feeling liberated, forgiven, and ready to make positive changes. She affirmed her willingness to embrace love and friendship, as well as anything that contributes to her personal and professional growth. Reflecting on the nature of friendship, Sarah encouraged viewers to consider the authenticity of their friends. She shared her readiness to turn a new leaf and expressed her openness to love, friendship, and opportunities for personal development.

“So this is a big lesson but the question is are your friends really your friends? I don’t want to go into details but the fact remains that I am happy that I’m liberated, I’ve been forgiven and I’m ready to make positive changes. I’m ready to turn a new leaf, I’m open to love and friendship. I’m open to whatever will add growth to my life and business, those are the things that I’m more concerned about. So whoever will stay in your life will stay, those that will go will go.”

While concluding her experience, the actress expressed her desire for God to guide her to a better and brighter future.

