Whitemoney Might Be Evicted Tonight, Ilebaye Won’t Go Because People See Her As A Victim, Ike Says

Big Brother Naija All Stars Housemate and former pepper Dem contestant, Steve Ikechukwu Onyema has given reasons why Whitemoney and Doyin might be evicted tonight while Ilebaye stays





The handsome young man who is currently the head of house made this known during a conversation with Mercy, here is how it went

Ike- Doyin will go, I am scared Whitemoney will go

Mercy- how? he has the fans

Ike- They are not active, Ilebaye is not going, she is a victim, people will love her outside

Check out the video below

Ike is a thirty one year old Model, social media influencer, blogger, business man and TV personality from Imo State, Nigeria. He was popular in the house back then for his relationship with Mercy Eke who won the show.

Over to you dear readers, what do you think about this article?

Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section

Lisajoe (

)