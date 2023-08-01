Whitemoney Informs Mercy On BBNaija All Stars That Cross Predicted That Either He Or CeeC Would Win.

Whitemoney, a housemate on Big Brother Naija All Stars, asserted that he overheard Cross and CeeC planning for one of them to receive the N120 million grand prize.

In a conversation with his coworker Mercy Eke on Saturday, he made the assertion.

Additionally, Whitemoney suggested calling their group “The White Lambo alliance.”

He said, “CeeC was with Cross yesterday and he said, ‘Don’t worry. Me and you are the ones departing this place. Either you or I will prevail. I laughed as I regarded them. They won’t recognize the impact. We are The White Lambo Alliance, you and I.

Mercy responded, “White Lambo, that won’t be a bad idea.”

The DAILY POST cites a recent agreement between Whitemoney and Mercy that if one wins, the other will finish as the first runner-up.

Additionally, they vowed never to put each other up for eviction.

Whitemoney took home the sixth episode of the show, while Mercy took home the fourth. In the ongoing all-star edition, the pair are the only previous champions still vying for the N120 million cash prize.

