Whitemoney Carried A Lot Of Grudeges Against Me Because He Wanted To Be My Boyfriend – Uriel

BBNaija former housemate, Uriel has stated in an interview that Whitemoney carried a lot of grudges against her because he wanted to be her boyfriend. According to the evicted housemate, Whitemoney asked her out but she rejected his proposal and he even took her out on a date for dinner.

It could be recalled that Whitemoney and Uriel had a quarrel in the house where Uriel accused the latter of kitchen dominance although it was vehemently denied by Whitemoney.

In my opinion, it is not right for housemates to have a grudge against each other because of a rejection that happened outside the house.

Whitemoney may have felt bitter because he liked her and a relationship couldn’t work out but it doesn’t justify treating her in a hostile manner. There could also be an element of overreacting from Uriel because of the disappointment that she is out of the house.

