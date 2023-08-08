Which Dirty Brand, This Life Is About Money, I Need Money – Ike Onyeama

Ike Onyeama has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as himself and Adekunle Olopade were talking about brand building, Ike Onyeama said which dirty brand, Ike said this life is about money, he said coming out of the Big Brother, he said three years, the brand has collapsed, Ike Onyeama said that do they know how many personalities he has become since Big Brother. Ike Onyeama said that he needs money, that money is the most important than brand.

Adekunle Olopade and Venita were surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Ike Onyeama, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement of Ike Onyeama, as they were all agreeing with what Ike Onyeama said about money being the most important thing.

Ike Onyeama was in the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show, and now he’s also in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

His fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

