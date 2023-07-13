When You Have Money, You Have Respect. Even When You’re Dating A Guy, You Can Talk – Priscilla Ojo

Young rising actress, model and social media influencer, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo has recently spoken on the advantages that come with women having their own money and being able to cater for their needs to a reasonable extent.

The young public figure shared the video of her chitchat on her social media page as she stated that having money comes with respect. She further stated that ladies who have money and are in a relationship can always speak up for themselves in the relationship.

She said: “When you have money, you have respect. Even dating a guy, when you have money, you can talk, you have that standard…”

Priscilla Ojo further condemned the habit of ladies always asking men for money to cater for all their needs even to the littlest of them and also encouraged them to try and work to get certain things for themselves.

See video

Priscilla Ojo also happens to be the daughter of renowned Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

__Adannaya_ (

)