When you have Money as a Woman, it is Easy to Walk Away from Anything Less than True Love- Ennada.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has taken to social media to disclose that it is very difficult for women that are financially independent to remain in relationships that are not based on genuine affection. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The businesswoman who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram story, stated that;

“When you have your own money as a woman and pay your bills yourself, it’s very easy to walk away from anything less than respect, loyalty and true love because you don’t date for money and you don’t have time for games”.

Speaking further, Ifu Ennada revealed that she is a sucker for love, adding that although she has been quite unlucky when it comes to love but she hopes to find true love soon.

According to the reality star, she wants to be with someone that is exclusively hers, adding that they will be fighting for each other, loving each other and adding value to each other forever.

Here is Ifu Ennada’s post below;

