When Ojukwu Married Bianca, It Was A Yoruba Shina Peters He Invited To Perform At The Wedding – Reno Omokri

In a recent tweet, popular Nigerian activist Reno Omokri shed light on an intriguing aspect of the late Biafran leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s wedding to Bianca. Omokri revealed that during the momentous occasion, it was Yoruba music icon Shina Peters who was invited to perform, emphasizing the unity between the Igbo and Yoruba communities. Omokri further argued that this choice demonstrated Ojukwu’s understanding that the Yoruba people were not his enemies.

He said, “When Ojukwu married Bianca, it was a Yoruba Shina Peters he invited to perform at the wedding. Dim Ojukwu knew that Yoruba were not his enemies.”

The outspoken activist used this example to challenge the notion of widespread hatred between different ethnic groups in Nigeria. He pointed out that the Southeast region, predominantly inhabited by the Igbo people, has a significant presence throughout the country, indicating the widespread acceptance and love for the Igbo community. Omokri urged individuals to question their own beliefs and not let a self-perceived victim complex cloud their judgment, leading to misunderstandings and divisions.

Drawing attention to recent events, Omokri highlighted the victory of an Igbo candidate over a prominent Yoruba candidate in Lagos, demonstrating that ethnic animosity does not define the relationship between these two groups. He also pointed out the substantial economic contributions made by the Igbo community, such as the thriving Alaba Market in Lagos, which generates a staggering $4 billion annually. Omokri urged people to rely on facts rather than succumbing to divisive propaganda, referencing Radio Biafra as an example.

Omokri further underscored the reconciliation efforts that took place after the Nigerian Civil War, exemplified by the pardon of Ojukwu by former President Shehu Shagari, a Fulani leader. He also highlighted how General Ibrahim Babangida, a Northerner, played a pivotal role in returning Ojukwu’s seized properties. These instances, according to Omokri, serve as evidence that there is a history of forgiveness and unity within Nigeria.

In a call for unity and a path forward, Omokri urged supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu, to abandon violence and embrace peaceful political participation. Drawing parallels with the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and its transformation into Sinn Féin, he proposed that IPOB could follow a similar path, converting into a political party. Omokri suggested that by focusing on democratic processes, the Southeast region could prosper and gain the support of other Nigerians, thereby dispelling misconceptions and fostering greater national harmony.

