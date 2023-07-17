When I’m not So Much in Love with my Husband, I Report him to God- Actress, Omotola Ekeinde Reveals.

Nollywood veteran actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has disclosed that sometimes when her deep affection for her partner, Mathew Ekeinde dies down, she tries to communicate with God through prayers about him. She made such disclosure in an interview.

The brand influencer who spoke about such issue during an interview with Chudeity, disclosed that her husband knows when she is pissed at him and they are easy to relate because they understand each other very well.

Speaking further, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde noted that they do not carry the “husband and wife issues” on their head like it is a sacred thing that cannot be touched or entered into, adding that they do not take their marriage seriously because they chose to be with each other on voluntary terms.

According to the beautiful actress she and her husband have their own journeys to make and they chose to make such journeys together, adding that they respect each other’s choices, space and wholesomeness.

Omotola Jalade went ahead to reveal that;

“He knows I’m not with him because I love him all the time. I’m with him because God has given me a mandate to be by his side and vice versa, so the time when I see him and I’m not so much in love with him, I report him to God. I’m like, Hey, what’s up now? Are you gonna make it come around?”

