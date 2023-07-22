ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When I Was A Man, Nobody Wanted To Associate With Me Because I Had No Money- Bobrisky Reveals

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 346 1 minute read

Popular Nigerian transgender woman and social media influencer, Idris Okuneye widely known and addressed as Bobrisky during an interview with @WithChude has disclosed the main reasons why she transformed herself to a woman.

Recall that Bobrisky became popular few years ago when she had a surgery to become a woman and since then she has gained so much wealth, fame and good life.

During the interview, Bobrisky disclosed she had no money nor respect from people when she was a woman.

Speaking further, she said she was just there hustling and couldn’t earn any reasonable amount of money, so she had a surgery to become a woman because to him, the life of women is easier and sweeter than that of a man.

In her words, Bobrisky said “when I was a man, I was just there hustling. Nobody wanted to talk nor associate with me because I had no money. I had to become a woman so I can use what I have to get what I want. The life of a woman is more easier and sweeter than that of a man, although most of them don’t know how to use themselves to make money”.

“Being a woman has paved a lot of ways for me”, she concluded.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 0:25)

SureDesigns (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: 2face Baby Mama, Sunmbo Adeoye Pens Emotional Note to Husband on Their 10th Wedding Anniversary

38 mins ago

You Scattered Your Life Because Of Man, A Man That Left You To Follow Ass-Tboss Says To Carlee Russell

54 mins ago

Daddy Freeze Reacts Following Blessing CEO’s Advice That Ladies Should Snatch Men From Their Wives

1 hour ago

You Asked Me To Toast Her But You Still Went To Tell Her Not To Marry Me”Actor Rasak Ajani To Bimpe Akintunde

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button