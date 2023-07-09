“When I Think Of Some Places My Music Has Taken Me To, Thanks Again Saudi Arabia” – Tiwa Savage Says

Tiwa Savage, the renowned Nigerian singer, recently expressed her profound gratitude for the experiences and opportunities her music has brought her. In a heartfelt statement, she specifically mentioned the impact her music had in Saudi Arabia, conveying her appreciation for the love and support she received from her Saudi fans.

Reflecting on her musical journey, Tiwa Savage’s words overflowed with a sense of joy and fulfillment. She acknowledged the power of music to transcend borders and bring people together, as it had taken her to places she never could have imagined. Saudi Arabia, with its rich cultural heritage and vibrant music scene, holds a special place in her heart.

Tiwa Savage’s gratitude resonated deeply with her fans and fellow musicians. Her acknowledgment of the support she received from Saudi Arabia underscores the universal language of music and its ability to forge connections across different cultures. Her words serve as a reminder of the transformative power of art and its ability to bridge divides.

