“When I See Guys That I Admire I Go To Them To Tell Them I Want To Have S€x With Them” Evan Okoro

Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro has used her new video on Instagram to reveal that whenever she sees guys that she admires, she goes to them to express her interest in having s€x with them. She made it known that she is not the shy type and that she is not afraid to go for whatever she wants.

She disclosed that women should not be shy about approaching any man they like and telling them exactly what they want. She stated that men should not see women who come to them to express their interest as prostitutes, saying that is the way it is supposed to be.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “When I see guys that I admire, I go to them to tell them I want to have s€x with them. Ladies, don’t be afraid to toast a man if you like him, and guys should not see women that toast them as prostitutes because it is nothing special.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

