When I saw Kim Oprah walking through the BBN door, my major concern was Neo – Uriel

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Uriel Oputa Ngozi simply known as Uriel publicly came out to heap praises on Kim Oprah stating that she’s too beautiful.

During a recent podcast, Uriel revealed that apart from Kim being a babe, she’s also a prominent and talk show host. She revealed that when she saw Kim Oprah walking through the Big Brother Naija door, her major concern was Neo because she doesn’t want anything to happen between the two of them.

Uriel Oputa Ngozi further stressed that she will camp outside the Big Brother Naija house if anything should happen between Kim and Neo.

“In her Words”

“Apart from Kim Oprah being a bae, she is a prominent host, a talk show host. Omor the girl fine o, when I saw her walking through the door, my major concern was Neo. I pray that Neo and Kim don’t fall in love in that house o, I don’t want to hear stories that touch because I will use google map to locate that house. I will camp outside that house if I anything should happen between the two of them”, Uriel said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Uriel was one of the housemates that was invited for the season 8 of the Big Brother Naija “All Stars Edition” but unfortunately and also to the surprise of many, she was evicted from the show some couple of days back.

