When I Go For Castings, They Do Tell Me That They Don’t Like The Tribal Mark On My Face – Modelster

Planet Modelster, A Nigerian model based in Dubai, UAE, has narrated the rejection she received from her host country when she started modeling.

While speaking to Channels Television, she said, “A lot of castings I went to, I either got ‘sorry you are not selected’, or ‘sorry I don’t like the tribal mark on your face. The other one was ‘why are your teeth like that? or ‘I don’t like your body; you are too fat. Some will say, Your body is too small; I like a chubby lady’. I felt less of myself, and I cried.”

The part I always had was the mark on my face. Like they would say, ‘I don’t like the mark on your face unless we have to edit it out’. I kept going because I knew what I was looking for. I told myself that whether the people in this country like it or not, I must be a model in this country and worldwide.”

Video ( Watch from 0 to 3 minutes)

