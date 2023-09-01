‘When I first blew up, Femi Otedola gave me 30 thousand dollars cash’ – Singer, Davido

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Billionaire, Business Man and Philanthropist, Femi Otedola took to social media to dish out a throwback video of Afrobeat Singer, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido wishing him a happy birthday on his 60th birthday Anniversary.

Mr Femi shared the video on his Official Instagram Page today being Thursday the 31st day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Throwback Thursday to my 60th birthday wishes received from my dear son, Davido”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Davido could be clearly heard wishing Femi Otedola a happy birthday and also thanking him for everything he has done for him. The “Unavailable Crooner” revealed that Mr Femi gave him his first 30 thousand dollars cash when he first blew up and he will never forget that.

“In his Words”

“Hello What’s Up, It’s your boy Davido, I wanna say a big happy birthday to my uncle, Femi, happy 60th birthday, we love you. Thank you for everything you have been doing for us, I remember like when I first blew up, you gave

me my first 30 thousand dollars cash, I will never forget that, and you are 60 today we love you. Thank you for everything you are doing for us and the entire nation, the youth, everybody, we love you, one love”, The Afrobeat Singer said.

Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)