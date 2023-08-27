Whatever I Have With TolaniBaj Is Not A Ship – Neo Akpofure

Neo Akpofure has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he tells Doyin that what he has with TolaniBaj is not a ship, recall that since the beginning of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, Neo Akpofure and TolaniBaj have been trending because of their interaction in the Big Brother’s House.

Neo Akpofure and TolaniBaj said that they’re both best friends but TolaniBaj have always said it that she doesn’t want to see any other lady with Neo Akpofure in the Big Brother’s House, she has fought with several female HouseMates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show including Princess, Uriel, Cee C, Ilebaye, amongst others because of Neo Akpofure.

Neo Akpofure has also insisted that he doesn’t really appreciate what TolaniBaj is doing because of him in the Big Brother’s House, Neo Akpofure said that whatever he has with TolaniBaj is not a ship, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Neo.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)