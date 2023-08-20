What my mum and siblings told me about my height when I was six years old- Chinedu Ikedieze

The legendary Nigerian actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, made a significant revelation about his height in the public for the first time.

During a recent interview with media personality Chude, Chinedu shared that he had a subconscious awareness that something was different about his height. This realization hit him when he noticed that his younger brother was taller than him at the age of six.

He also opened up about the challenges he faced while growing up. He mentioned that when he had disagreements with his siblings, they would use the same name that other kids would use to taunt him. This name-calling was a difficult experience for him to bear. Chinedu emphasized that his mother provided valuable advice during those times. She encouraged him to focus on his studies instead of pursuing physically demanding tasks due to his condition. It was during this period that he recognized education as his ultimate weapon to conquer the world.

In Chinedu’s own words, “At the age of 6, I knew something was wrong with me subconsciously when I noticed that my younger brother was taller than me. And sometimes when I have a misunderstanding with my siblings, they used the same name that they try to fight other kids from calling me. My mum will tell me, you know you are small, you can not go and start carrying cement, you can not go and start carrying wood and say you want to be a carpenter, you know you can not do all these things so the best thing for you is to study, so I knew the only weapon I had to conquer the world is just by going to school.”

