ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Welcome to my birthday month. Destiny Etiko says as she shares new photo on Instagram.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 404 1 minute read

Few minutes ago, Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko took to her official Instagram account some new stunning photos of herself. For the photos she shared, she added caption ” may this month of August be a huge blessing to us in Jesus name. Welcome to my birthday month”.

Photo credit: Instagram

Destiny Etiko is a gorgeous Nigerian actress, model and brand influencer. Currently on Instagram, she’s one of the social media personality that is thrilling fans. Destiny Etiko always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. Owing to her career and her cheerful way of thrilling fans, she has gained Instagram followers of 5.2 million Instagram users.

However, the photos she shared also thrill her fans this time. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis.

Below are some screenshots showing fans reactions on Destiny Etiko’s post on Instagram.

Acredited Instagram Screenshot Photos.

DannyEvolution (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 404 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: May Edochie Drags Judy Austin to Court, Seeks N100m As Damages [Details]

36 mins ago

Actor, Van Vicker steps out with his wife and children to mark his 46th birthday

48 mins ago

Rejoice Iwueze Oladapo shares recent picture of her in Canada

1 hour ago

The Only Juju I Know Is Jesus, If You Like Call Me Nnayi Sacrifice I Don’t Care- Kanayo O. Kanayo

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button