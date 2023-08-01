Welcome to my birthday month. Destiny Etiko says as she shares new photo on Instagram.

Few minutes ago, Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko took to her official Instagram account some new stunning photos of herself. For the photos she shared, she added caption ” may this month of August be a huge blessing to us in Jesus name. Welcome to my birthday month”.

Photo credit: Instagram

Destiny Etiko is a gorgeous Nigerian actress, model and brand influencer. Currently on Instagram, she’s one of the social media personality that is thrilling fans. Destiny Etiko always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. Owing to her career and her cheerful way of thrilling fans, she has gained Instagram followers of 5.2 million Instagram users.

However, the photos she shared also thrill her fans this time. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis.

Below are some screenshots showing fans reactions on Destiny Etiko’s post on Instagram.

Acredited Instagram Screenshot Photos.

