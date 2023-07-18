“Wearing The Same Bathing Suit After 5 Years & Two Kids Is A Flex”-Korra Obidi Says

Renowned dancer and singer Korra Obidi recently shared a statement on her Instagram, proudly showcasing her body transformation and self-confidence. In her post, she exclaims, “Wearing the same bathing suit after 5 years and 2 kids is a Flex. Spot the difference. My nyash got bigger.”

Obidi’s statement radiates body positivity and self-acceptance. By confidently donning the same bathing suit despite the changes her body has undergone over the years, she sends a powerful message about embracing one’s natural physique and celebrating the journey of motherhood.

Her words resonate with many women who have experienced changes in their bodies after childbirth. Obidi’s unabashed pride in her “nyash” (slang for buttocks) getting bigger celebrates the beauty of motherhood and self-empowerment.

In a world often fixated on unrealistic beauty standards, Korra Obidi’s statement serves as a reminder that our bodies tell unique stories and should be cherished for the miraculous feats they accomplish. It encourages individuals, especially mothers, to embrace their physical transformations and be proud of the natural changes that occur.

Check out the screenshot of Korea Obidi’s post from Instagram below.

