“We Say Things Are Cost In Nigeria, I Tried Buying Bottle Of Water In Europe But It Was 15k” – Nollywood Actress, Lilian Afegbai

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, has used her most recent post on Instagram to reveal her experience in Europe, where she tried to buy herself a bottle of water. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she disclosed that people are complaining about the price of goods in Nigeria but that when she wanted to buy a bottle of water in Europe, they told her it was 15,000 naira.

She stated that she will stop living an expensive lifestyle nowadays because of the hike in the price of goods all over the world. She warned some of her fans who have been sending her messages in her DM to stop taking them along whenever she is traveling because things have not been easy for her as well.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “We say things are cost in Nigeria, I tried buying a bottle of water in Europe, but it was 15,000 naira. I will stop living an expensive lifestyle from now on because things are costly everywhere. Those of you that keep telling me to take you along whenever I’m traveling, I’m sorry I won’t be able to do so because I’m also managing myself.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

