We Own The Nollywood Industry, Go Back To Research, The Industry Belong To Yoruba People—Aisha Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Aisha Lawal, has disclosed that the Nigerian Movie Industry belongs to Yoruba people even though there are people from other tribes in the industry. Aisha disclosed this during an exclusive interview with Tribune paper on Saturday.

According to the actress, the Yoruba People are the ones who started acting in the industry before other tribes joined them. She said she knows that they messed up at some point but that does not mean they are playing a catch-up. Aisha added that the Nollywood movie industry has already reached a point where everyone wants to shoot his movie in the Yoruba Language because it brings more return to the producers.

“We own the Nollywood industry. Go back to research. The industry belongs to the Yoruba people. If you go back to research, you will hear from people like Hubert Ogunde and Ade Love. I don’t want to go into details. But, if you go and research very well, you will discover that Yorubas own this industry, we started this industry. We messed up at some point, but we are not playing catch-up. We are there already. Now, everybody wants to shoot a Yoruba movie.” She stated.

Arewareporter (

)