We Now Use Our Bodies To Entertain The Public Than Sleep With Men For Money-Blessingceo

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka widely known and addressed as Blessingceo a recent video posted on her official facebook page has called out Spyro, a Nigerian artist for saying that most women are still single because of the things they post online.

Reacting to what the singer said, Blessingceo began by disclosing that the last thing a serious man would ever do is to go through his partner’s phone nor judge her based on the things she post online adding that women are free to do whatever they like with their body so far as it is putting food on their table and paying their bills too.

Speaking on why men aren’t satisfied with women who post pictures and videos of themselves twerking and dancing online, Blessingceo said “it is paining men that we now use our bodies to entertain the public and make dollars out of it rather than sleep with them for money”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 2:04)

