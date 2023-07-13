“We No Longer Live In One Room, We Are Alright Now” – Uche Ogbodo As She Shares Childhood Photo

Renowned Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Uche Ogbodo has taken to her social media page to share childhood memories in a photo as she could not help but be thankful for how far she has come over the years.

The actress revealed that she came from very little and that is the reason she fights to keep going higher because she does not want to go back to where she was before. She however, stated that she has no regrets as her humble beginnings taught her all the lessons she used to push ahead and further stated that they are alright at the moment as they no longer leave in a single room face me I face you compound.

Uche Ogbodo wrote: “TBT — Started from the Bottom, now We are Here! I came from the Littlest, Reason why I fight like a Tiger Cos I’m never going back There. So much Memories from my Childhood, We give God all the Glory & thanks.

But My Humble Beginning Taught me all the Lessons I’m using to Push ahead in Life now, So no Regrets. We no Longer Live in One Room Face me I Face you. We are Alright now. God has been good to Us.”

