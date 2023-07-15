ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“We Make History Tonight” Singer Davido Says As He Sets To Perform On Stage In Toronto (Photos)

David Adeleke, alias Davido, is set for an amazing performance on the music stage. The award-winning singer, who is currently in Toronto, just got on Instagram to announce that they will make history tonight. He shared pictures of himself enjoying a symptoms meal during a welcome dinner organised for him.

Davido loves doing what he knows how to do and, at the same time, making waves in the music space. In his new post on Instagram, he announced that he is ready to perform in Toronto with the aim of making history. This talented singer also advised his fans to believe in their abilities.

Every successful man possesses a skill that propels him to fame. Davido not only has great talents, but he also understands how to use them to their utmost potential. He had a beautiful moment as he set out to perform on a music stage in Toronto. On Instagram, he wrote, “We make history tonight.’

