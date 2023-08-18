We Love Who We Love, We Marry Who We Marry, But We’re Lucky If It’s The Same Person-Temi Kosoko

Daughter of Yoruba Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, Temi Kosoko, recently shared a thought-provoking insight about matters of affection and matrimony, our hearts gravitate towards certain individuals without conscious restraint. The bonds we form and the unions we enter into are significant life choices that shape our journey.

The individuals we hold dear and the partners we choose to spend our lives with aren’t always synonymous. However, when destiny aligns these two roles within the same person, we are undoubtedly fortunate. Sharing love and a marital commitment with the same individual is an alignment of stars that few are privileged to experience.

Nevertheless, Temi Kosoko eloquently captures this sentiment in her poignant post. The concise reflection she shares encapsulates the complex interplay of emotions and choices in life. To love and marry the same person is a beautiful alignment that epitomizes the perfect confluence of affection and commitment, a union that is both unique and truly fortunate.

Have a look at her screenshot from Instagram below.

