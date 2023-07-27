We Are Waiting To See What Will Happen To Dokubo Who Has An Army And Brandishes Gun -Ugezu J Ugezu

Nollywood actor and movie director, Ugezu J Ugezu, expressed his thoughts on the recent charges against Emefiele for illegal possession of firearms. He mentioned that the government has taken action against Emefiele for an alleged offense, even though there is no public evidence of the firearm in question.

Ugezu J Ugezu then drew attention to Asari Dokubo, who has been seen in videos with a gun, suggesting that if Emefiele is being charged, they are also waiting to see what actions will be taken against Dokubo, who wields an army and brandishes a deadly weapon.

The actor emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served equally to all individuals in the country. He called for a fair and just approach in dealing with crime and punishment.

