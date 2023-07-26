We are waiting to see what happens to Asari Dokubo who has an army and brandishes gun–Nigerian Actor Ugezu

Nollywood actor and movie director, Ugezu Jideofor Ugezu, popularly known as Ugezu J Ugezu, recently expressed his views on the situation involving Dokubo, who reportedly possesses an army and openly brandishes a firearm. This statement came in response to the news of Emefiele being charged to court for illegal possession of firearms, a case that Ugezu finds intriguing due to the absence of any public display of the alleged firearm.

Ugezu emphasized that the current administration, which he believes is responsible for running the government, has deemed it fitting to take legal action against Emefiele for possessing a firearm that was never publicly seen. However, he raises a valid point by drawing attention to Dokubo’s case, where a video allegedly shows him wielding a dangerous weapon. The actor-director expressed curiosity about the impending consequences for Dokubo’s actions.

One significant aspect Ugezu brought to light is the importance of upholding the rule of law in the country. He stressed that equality before the law should be a fundamental principle, and if society has decided to address criminal behavior, it must be done justly and fairly. This implies that any punishment should be applied consistently, regardless of an individual’s status or affiliations.

In essence, Ugezu J Ugezu is advocating for a fair and just legal system, where actions have consequences and the law applies equally to everyone. He hopes to see a country where the rule of law prevails and where justice is served without discrimination or favoritism. By highlighting the apparent discrepancy in addressing cases of firearm possession, he seeks clarity and transparency in the legal process.

