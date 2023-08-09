We are just housemates but we are not equal -Whitemoney Tells Colleagues

Big Brother Naija all-stars housemate Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney has cautioned his colleagues not to disrespect one another despite being an housemate

Whitemoney made this disclosure on Tuesday during a roundtable discussions with his colleagues. He stated that most people have retentive memories they would forget that it is a game and they would haunt you with that simple thing that you say or do playfully

“You lose your character because you are playing a game. By the time you win or you don’t win, and you come outside [Big Brother house], life will still continue

“Most people have retentive memories. They would forget that it is a game, and they would haunt you with that simple thing that you say or do playfully

“The things that we do; games, conversations, everything, put yourself in order because in the actual sense, we are not equals

We are just housemates but we are not equal. So, respect is the keyword

Anthonykayceesblog (

)