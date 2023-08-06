Watch The Moment When Ilebaye Pushed Doyin During Her Fight With Cee C

Ilebaye has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she got into a heated argument and fight with Cee C yesterday night after the Saturday night party, this began with Cee C going to Ilebaye to talk about her friendship with Doyin, as Doyin and Ilebaye are not on good terms. Ilebaye started to insult Cee C, and this generated into a serious heated argument with both of them insulting the life out of each other, this went on for a reasonable amount of time, and the other HouseMates were just staring at the both of them devour each other with words.

Ilebaye was summoned by Big Brother to the diary room, and as she was going, Doyin was trying to talk to her, Ilebaye pushed Doyin away, and this according to the audience should amount to a strike, this was after she had already pulled Cee C’s hair during her fight with her.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the actions of Ilebaye yesterday night.

