Video: Zubby Michael Gives Update On Hank Anuku’s Mental Illness, Assures Fans He Is fine

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has given an update on the mental state of legendary actor, Hanks Anuku.

Back in November last year, the legendary actor made headlines, when a video of him looking tattered and mentally unstable surfaced online.

Assuring fans and lovers of the actor that all was well with him, Zubby shared a video of him along with Hanks and Chidi Mokeme. From the video, Hanks looked mentally fit, further dispelling rumours of health failure.

The trio are currently on the set of a new movie, alongside Kate Henshaw and more.

Zubby further shared a clearer photo of him and Hanks to prove that the actor is doing great.

“@ha1962anukuha God is real”.

Captioning the clip, Zubby wrote:

“ORIGINAL BAD BOYS GOD IS REAL🔥 LEGENDS.”

The last clip captured the lovely moment an excited Kate Henshaw kissed Zubby Michael and Chidi Mokeme.

Obviously, it appears the trio are up to something big as Zubby Michael’s disclosure that it’s his first time working with Kate Henshaw.

HE WROTE: “IT’S MY FIRST TIME WORKING WITH AUNTY K AND I’M LUCKY IS DOING KISS KISS BONANZA @K8HENSHAW GOD BLESS YOU @CHIDIMOKEME GQ.”