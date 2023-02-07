Video: Zlatan and babymama, Davita sparks break-up rumours as they unfollow each other on IG
It seems like all isn’t well between award-winning singer, Zlatan Ibile and his babymama, Davita Lamai, as they unfollow each other on IG.
Davita Lamai, who base in the UK is the mother of Zlatan’s one-year-old son, Toluwalase Shiloh Ainoghena Omoniyi.
In the world of the online community, when lovers/friends unfollow each other, it means the relationship has hit the rock.
The singer on Sunday, March 7, 2022 had spoiled her with love and treated her to a good life and luxurious gifts on her birthday.
Davita got a Rolex wristwatch from the singer and an emotional video of the moment it was delivered to her was shared online. Davita shed a few tears as she received the beautiful gift from the singer. Party guests, who were present at the venue urged her not to cry on her birthday.