Video: Zlatan and babymama, Davita sparks break-up rumours as they unfollow each other on IG

  • A check on their Instagram pages and noticed that the lovebirds had clicked the unfollow button on each other.
  • The unfollowing is coming barely a year after Zlatan brought Davita to tears, with his sweet gesture.

It seems like all isn’t well between award-winning singer, Zlatan Ibile and his babymama, Davita Lamai, as they unfollow each other on IG.

Davita Lamai, who base in the UK is the mother of Zlatan’s one-year-old son, Toluwalase Shiloh Ainoghena Omoniyi.

A check on their Instagram pages and noticed that the lovebirds had clicked the unfollow button on each other.

In the world of the online community, when lovers/friends unfollow each other, it means the relationship has hit the rock.

The unfollowing is coming barely a year after Zlatan brought Davita to tears, with his sweet gesture.

The singer on Sunday, March 7, 2022 had spoiled her with love and treated her to a good life and luxurious gifts on her birthday.

Davita got a Rolex wristwatch from the singer and an emotional video of the moment it was delivered to her was shared online. Davita shed a few tears as she received the beautiful gift from the singer. Party guests, who were present at the venue urged her not to cry on her birthday.

