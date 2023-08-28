Video: “Yvonne Nelson’s allegations of my affair with Tonto Dikeh almost cost me my relationship” — Iyanya

Iyanya, a well-known singer from Nigeria, discusses how his present relationship was almost compromised by Yvonne Nelson, an actress and his ex-girlfriend from Ghana, who made claims about his supposed infidelity with Tonto Dikeh.

On the most recent episode of the “Tea With Tay” podcast, which is hosted by the actor Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, also known as Taymesan, Iyanya made this revelation.

On June 18, 2023, Yvonne Nelson published a book titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson” in which she detailed how she learned about Iyanya’s supposed affair with Tonto Dikeh.

Iyanya revealed after the book’s release that a person he was interested in dating started to have second thoughts about dating him.

“That stuff [Yvonne Nelson’s allegations] is crazy, bro. That stuff almost made me lose a relationship. A current relationship.

“Before this book [Yvonne Nelson’s memoir], I was talking to one innocent girl who is not famous but immediately that book came out, everything became shaky. The girl was feeling like, ‘Omo, this guy, have you changed? Are you sure you won’t do me the same?’” he stated.