Video: Yvonne Jegede to give Avatar, Blank Panther producers a run for their money as she set to make history in Nollywood

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has expressed excitement at her new project which she claims would make history in Nollywood.

Taking to her Instagram page to share new photos, Yvonne revealed that she shot the photos with the monstrous camera on 8k level maximum capacity.

She disclosed that the camera is the same camera used to shoot Black Panther, Avatar, and Top Gun: Maverick.

“Tiptoes in, looks left, looks right, looks left again, drops it, runs away.

But ‘running into’ a new era as I Associate Produce Plan the movie, one of the biggest comedy-thriller ever made in Nollywood.

And we are making history as the first Nollywood film to be shot with the monstrous camera on 8k level maximum capacity, Sony Venice 2. Same camera used to shoot Black Panther, Avatar, and Top Gun:Maverick.

If you like this picture, you will like the film, if you don’t, you will still like it”.

Yvonne Jegede Speaks on The Alleged Secret Wedding to Regina Daniel’s Husband, Ned Nwoko

Actress Yvonne Jegede has responded to blogger IJ Ada Igbo’s purported accusation that she is secretly married to politician Ned Nwoko, the husband of actress Regina Daniels.

According to the blogger, the actress deleted images from her profile following her secret wedding to Ned Nwoko.

In response to the claims, Yvonne Jegede uploaded the alleged video on Instagram with the caption:

“When many people tell you they know ‘something’ is happening or believe something has happened, you asked them how they got to know, they tell you they read or heard it from the Internet. Often times, they heard it from an idi0t like the person talking in this shameless and false post. How could you be this bold about falsehood?

How can you lie so confidently? How can you intentionally tarnish people’s image and damage relationships all because you want to attract people to your blogs? This funny post is evil and false in every intent. I won’t dissipate energy fighting you. Karma is already dealing with your destiny because if you have one, you won’t be all gas up about other people’s lives when yours is tattered.

How does deleting my photos on my page give off anything???

The effrontery to mention my son self, I suppose give you one dirty slap.

#DontBelieveEverythingYouSeeOnline

Ij Ada igbo you can get traction without trying to make someone look bad FFS”