Video: Yvonne Jegede shares moment Ned Nwoko paid her a surprise visit on movie set with Regina Daniels – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The clip captured the moment Regina and her husband approached Jegede who appeared to have been caught off-guard by the surprise visit.

A different portion of the video captured the moment the wealthy businessman chatted with the actress and proceeded to ask about her welfare.







Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede was left humbled after Ned Nwoko, Regina husband paid her a surprise visit.

Apparently, Jegede was working with Regina Daniels on movie project and the actress made sure to bring her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, to the set.

The clip captured the moment Regina and her husband approached Jegede who appeared to have been caught off-guard by the surprise visit.

A different portion of the video captured the moment the wealthy businessman chatted with the actress and proceeded to ask about her welfare.

Sharing a video of his visit on her Instagram page, Yvonne revealed that she was greatly surprised and humbled by his presence. According to her, Ned Nwoko had stormed their movie location to specifically see her.

Appreciating him for the warm embrace, she wrote,