Video: Yvonne Jegede celebrates 40th birthday with age-defying photos

Yvonne Jegede, a well-known actress, astounded many of her admirers by elegantly celebrating her 40th birthday in front of the camera.

The stunning movie diva moved to the fourth floor, and in recent photo shoots, she hasn’t looked a day older than 30.

She is stunning in photographs taken on her birthday, posing regal for the camera in a red and black dress.

She thanked her creator for allowing her to enjoy her 30th birthday.

Yvonne Jegede simply wrote in one post, “Forty”.

On another, she wrote; “Grateful, Thankful, Appreciative”.

Fans and colleagues have scrambled in the comment section as they rush to the area to pen down their birthday messages.

“I have been in love with someone that didn’t love me back”- Yvonne Jegede speaks on heartbreak

Yvonne Jegede, a divorcee and actress in Nollywood, has discussed heartbreak.

The gorgeous woman with chocolate skin, who was married to Abounce Fawole, admitted that she had fallen in love with someone who had not acknowledged her feelings.

Yvonne questioned her audience on which type of heartbreak hurt more: being in love with someone who loves you but not being in love with them.

She claims to have gone through both and is unsure of which was worse.

“I have been loved by someone that I didn’t love back and I have been in love with someone that didn’t love me back. And I don’t know which is worse: to be broken or to break another”.