ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Yung6ix spills his plan if Bola Tinubu or Peter Obi emerge as winner in the presidential election

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • On his Twitter account, the 34-year-old rapper announced that he would return to Nigeria if Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, wins the election.


Onome Onokohwomo, better known by his stage name Yung6ix, is a Nigerian hip-hop recording artist who has revealed to Nigerians what he will do if either the APC or PDP presidential candidates wins.

On his Twitter account, the 34-year-old rapper announced that he would return to Nigeria if Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, wins the election.

And in the event that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the APC, wins the election, he will relocate all of his investments from Nigeria as well as some other West African countries, such as Ghana.

If Peter Obi wins this Election, I’m moving back to Nigeria, if Bat wins I’m moving all my investments in Nigeria to Ghana and South Africa, he wrote.

He elaborated on his desire for a functional country and expressed his willingness to contribute towards achieving that goal.

He wrote: I want to see a working Nigeria, I want to be a part it and contribute to it.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “I don’t know how to walk this path, it seems like a dream” – Chioma Chijioke tearfully mourns husband’s demise

2 hours ago

Video: “Desmond Elliott is shaking”- Celebrities drum support for Olumide Oworu as he declares interest in Lagos State House of Assembly

3 hours ago

Video: 2023: Mr Ibu declares support for Peter Obi [Video]

3 hours ago

Video: Kate Henshaw slams Atiku Abubakar over comment about Labour party being popular among youths

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button