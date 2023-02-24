Video: Yung6ix spills his plan if Bola Tinubu or Peter Obi emerge as winner in the presidential election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On his Twitter account, the 34-year-old rapper announced that he would return to Nigeria if Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, wins the election.







Onome Onokohwomo, better known by his stage name Yung6ix, is a Nigerian hip-hop recording artist who has revealed to Nigerians what he will do if either the APC or PDP presidential candidates wins.

And in the event that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the APC, wins the election, he will relocate all of his investments from Nigeria as well as some other West African countries, such as Ghana.

If Peter Obi wins this Election, I’m moving back to Nigeria, if Bat wins I’m moving all my investments in Nigeria to Ghana and South Africa, he wrote.

He elaborated on his desire for a functional country and expressed his willingness to contribute towards achieving that goal.