ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Yul Edochie Unfollows Sarah Martins Following Reconciliation with Rita Edochie and Allegiance to May

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 18 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

“Yul and Judy complement each other; they’re made for each other” – Sarah Martins slams critics

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has sparked outrage by joining his wife, Judy Austin, in unfollowing her best friend, Sarah Martins.

The bffs had a falling out after Sarah Martins distanced herself from Judy and erected a tent with May and Rita Edochie, according.

Judy Austin not only unfollowed her, but also removed any Sarah-related posts from her Instagram page.

Surprisingly, Yul has unfollowed Sarah Martins on Instagram, following in his wife’s footsteps.

Many people believe Judy Austin has authority over Yul Edochie as a result of this move.

Recall that Gistlover had claimed that Yul Edochie had been trapped by Judy, who is trying all means to overthrow May Edochie.

It was also reported that Yul returned to his senses after his son died and he took down all photos of Judy from his Instagram page and cut ties with Judy.

Unfortunately, Judy was able to convince him to come see her prophet in Imo, who had a vision about him and the actor had paid a visit to him, where voodoo was used on him.

Though Sarah Martins, who was still best friends with Judy, debunked the rumors as she told critics and haters to allow the couple to be as they complement each other and are destined together.

In what seemed like a shade to May, she added that a real man stays where he is been loved.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 18 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Delta State PRO Bright Edafe Replies Daniel Regha On The Arrest Of Those Conducting A Gay Wedding

6 hours ago

Video: Davido Shows Off His N84.4m Diamond Tooth, Causes Stir [Video]

7 hours ago

Video: “Regardless Of the Spike in Divorce Rates, Marriage Is Still Beautiful” – Yul Edochie Pens Advice to Single Nigerians

8 hours ago

I’m Happy that I’m Liberated & Forgiven. Whoever will Stay in your Life will Stay- Sarah Martins.

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button