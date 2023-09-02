Video: Yul Edochie Unfollows Sarah Martins Following Reconciliation with Rita Edochie and Allegiance to May

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has sparked outrage by joining his wife, Judy Austin, in unfollowing her best friend, Sarah Martins.

The bffs had a falling out after Sarah Martins distanced herself from Judy and erected a tent with May and Rita Edochie, according.

Judy Austin not only unfollowed her, but also removed any Sarah-related posts from her Instagram page.

Surprisingly, Yul has unfollowed Sarah Martins on Instagram, following in his wife’s footsteps.

Many people believe Judy Austin has authority over Yul Edochie as a result of this move.

Recall that Gistlover had claimed that Yul Edochie had been trapped by Judy, who is trying all means to overthrow May Edochie.

It was also reported that Yul returned to his senses after his son died and he took down all photos of Judy from his Instagram page and cut ties with Judy.

Unfortunately, Judy was able to convince him to come see her prophet in Imo, who had a vision about him and the actor had paid a visit to him, where voodoo was used on him.

Though Sarah Martins, who was still best friends with Judy, debunked the rumors as she told critics and haters to allow the couple to be as they complement each other and are destined together.

In what seemed like a shade to May, she added that a real man stays where he is been loved.