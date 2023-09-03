Video: Yul Edochie Shares Words of Advice Minutes After Estranged Wife, May Edochie Launches New Business

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and presidential hopeful, has shared some words of wisdom with his millions of admirers.

The husband of two left some encouraging words for his supporters as he welcomed them into September.

He advised his fans not to worry about what the next person is doing, and keep doing their thing.

Yul told them to remain focused as he patted them for doing great.

“My people don’t worry about what the next person is doing just be doing your own. Focus.

You’re doing great.

Happy New Month ladies and gentlëmen.

May this month bring us all loads of blessings”.

Celebrations As May Edochie Announces Launch Of Massive Project

May, the first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has sparked interest among her fans and followers by announcing the establishment of her own beauty brand.

The mother of three announced her ‘Queen May’ brand on her Instagram page.

She introduced netizens to two of her high-quality products: perfume and shampoo.

She called on the support of her followers to make her business a success.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“Hey fam, pls make some noise as I launch the “QUEEN MAY” brand today.

I’m pleased to introduce two high-standard products; OUTSET by QUEEN MAY PERFUME and the QUEEN MAY BLACK DYE SHAMPOO.

My heart is overjoyed and I thank the Almighty God for making the QUEEN MAY brand come into existence.

My amazing fam, this is my own project and so much has been done to verify the efficacy of these products.

Pls show some love and support as usual by patronizing my own brand🙏.

Refer to the post below:

Congratulatory messages from both fellow celebrities and fans filled the comment section.

Actress, Rita Edochie wrote: “ON MY DARLING DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ CONGRATULATIONS”

Destiny Etiko wrote: “Congratulations swtness, we are here to support u always”

Iyabo Ojo wrote: “Once i land, i dey come buy …… congratulations darling ”

One sintero1979 wrote: “my wife is your big fan ..she will be happy if I buy and tell her is from you. how do I buy and how much?”