Video: Yul Edochie shares video of himself and pregnant Judy Austin amidst divorce rumour with May (Watch)

In the midst of divorce rumors with his first wife, May, well-known Nollywood actor Yul Edochie posted another affectionate video of himself with his second wife, Judy Austin, on social media.

Gistlover revealed that Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, was granted full custody of their three children and, as a result, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

Yul Edochie, who has made headlines for his numerous videos with Judy Austin, his second wife, while May was in mourning over the death of his son, responds to the rumor of a divorce, though.

Yul Edochie shared a video of himself and Judy Austin, who was extremely pregnant, on his Facebook page today, July 11, 2023.

The father2 of2 five and Judy Austin in the clip were spotted singing together as they sat next to each other inside the car as a way to flaunt their public display of Affection.

Yul Edochie accompanied the video with the caption; “Music moments with ISI MMILI: Yul Edochie and IJELE ODOGWU: Judy Austin.”

See reactions that have started trailing the above video of Yul Edochie and pregnant Judy Austin below;

resilient.king: You people insulting him don’t have a perfect relationship/marriage. He married May and opted for a second wife as a grown man . If his marriage to May was good for his mental health I don’t think he would act this way.

olaiideiiashatt: Men need to do better with rewarding women morality more. A woman who’s not promiscuous, a woman who’s submissive, a supportive woman should get the best of you. Not these damaged women getting rewards they don’t deserve only to pass the narrative “good girl no dey pay”.

queen_chingy: Oga go and sign divorce papers jare🥹that’s all we care about 😐.*

lifez_izziey: The level of Disrespect this man brought upon himself ! Well you cannot shame the Shameless. Used me as God Forbid bad thing button.

_peaceful_baddie: Odogwu reduced himself to odiegwu smh God may I not marry a man like yul amen 🙏 see him head like routine onion 🧅.

arusijiegbe_bishop: Shameless set of people. Stop disgracing your children and Ndi Igbo at large.

elishajboy: Insult him as much as u want he no care. Befor you insult yul I hope ur father did not marry two women . And I hope you females is not wishing to be in Regina daniels shoes ‘ don’t be an hypocrite.