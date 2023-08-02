Video: Yul Edochie peppers haters in new video with wife, Judy Austin amid divorce and restraining order from May Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, seems unconcerned with the restraining order and his ongoing from his first wife, May Edochie.

The actor posted a joyful video of him and his wife Judy dancing to one of singer Flavor’s songs on his Facebook page.

Yul told his detractors that they have a severe problem if they don’t enjoy this video.

“If you don’t like the video, then you have a serious problem. Simple and short”*

May Edochie Drags Judy Austin to Court, Seeks N100m As Damages

Gistlover previously reported that May Yul Edochie, the gorgeous wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has launched a N100 million lawsuit against his second wife, Judy Austin.

Judy is being sued by the mother of three, who has filed a petition for the dissolution of her marriage to Yul, for having an affair with her husband.

According to sources, when May filed for divorce from Yul, she also filed for adultery with her spouse against Judy.

According to the report, Yul and Judy are not legally married, despite portraying themselves as husband and wife on social media. Yul cannot legally marry anyone until May and Yul are officially divorced.

May is reportedly seeking N100 million as damages for the affair which has cost her a lot.

The report added that Judy and Yul, who are aware of the petitions are dodging it.