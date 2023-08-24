Video: Yul Edochie boasts as fans surround him at Abuja Bank, days after being reportedly chased out of a store

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has been showered with love after his admirers serenaded him at an Abuja bank.

The movie star, who reportedly went to Abuja after his divorce from his wife May, has reportedly purchased a new residence in Abuja, where he is currently residing.

Yul took to Instagram to share a video of himself being greeted by his young followers in a bank.

Yul sat at a desk in the video as his fans raced to snap photos and videos with him.

They insisted on being photographed and recorded, so Pete Edochie’s son, complied.

They praised him and referred to him as Odogwu 1.

Bragging, Yul Edochie stated that since he entered the city, his fans have been amazing.

“Abuja go sweet ooo.

Since I got in, the welcome from my fans has been amazing.

This one na inside bank.

My fans are the best.

They know the King of Warriors is here.

Asiwaju Boy.

Ezedike 1″.

