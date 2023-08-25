ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You’re such an inspiration to many young people”- Destiny Etiko hails Toyin Abraham

Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, hailed Toyin Abraham, a senior colleague, for being a wonderful influence.

She complimented the movie star on her new endeavor, saying it is already a hit, while posting pictures and videos of herself with the actor on Instagram.

Toyin was lauded by Destiny for serving as an example to many people, particularly young people.

She expressed her affection for her and mentioned how the single mother is doing great.

“Hey MAMI.
You’re such an inspiration to so many young people out there.
You are doing so well ma.
And we love you.

A big congratulations on your FILM.
It’s already a Hit”.

